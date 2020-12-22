Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $97.02 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.