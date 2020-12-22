Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Receives C$0.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$144.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

