Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EPAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,815. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.