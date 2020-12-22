Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EPAC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,815. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

