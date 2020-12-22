Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) Financial Review

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.41%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 20.61% 16.23% 12.72% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $86.94 million 8.52 $10.91 million $0.18 73.39 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Strasbaugh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities. It serves large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and end-users and service providers. The Oil & Gas segment provides VorTeq, a solution for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq, a solution for mud pumping applications; and IsoBoost and IsoGen turbocharger solutions for gas processing and pipeline applications. It serves oilfield service companies, international and national oil companies, exploration and production companies, OEMs, and EPC firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

