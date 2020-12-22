Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $883.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

