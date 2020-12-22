ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

