ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.07 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

