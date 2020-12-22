Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.