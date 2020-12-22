Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00455906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

