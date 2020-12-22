Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $6.63. Elys Game Technology shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 61,385 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $106.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,441 shares in the company, valued at $682,223.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540 over the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.