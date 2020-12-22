Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Set at $6.78 by Fundamental Research

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) has been given a $6.78 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Elys Game Technology stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 272,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,664. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

