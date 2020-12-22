Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECIFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

