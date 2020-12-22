Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX) (ASX:ERF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX) (ASX:ERF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.
Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF.AX) Company Profile
