EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EH. ValuEngine lowered shares of EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of EHang from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -160.94. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts predict that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

