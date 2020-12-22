EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $413,552.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $413,552.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 4% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,197.36 or 1.00069562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021527 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00054738 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

