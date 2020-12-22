Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

ECAOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.