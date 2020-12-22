Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE EVG opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund.

