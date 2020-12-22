Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EFT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 668,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,321.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

