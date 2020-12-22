Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EFL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.