Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 22%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price was up 22% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $57.94. Approximately 728,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 399,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

