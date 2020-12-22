EagleX (EGX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 49.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $7,828.26 and approximately $424.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EagleX has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00725062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00167591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00377977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00108576 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

