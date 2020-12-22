Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack Sells 20,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.