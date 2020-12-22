Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00. The stock traded as high as C$48.88 and last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 13628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.07.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.