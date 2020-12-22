Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.37. 15,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.