DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

