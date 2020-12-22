Dovu (DOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Dovu token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $272,173.58 and $14.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00349428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,962,517 tokens. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

