Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker Sells 1,575 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 1,575 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $145,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Giles Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $93.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

