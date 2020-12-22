dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s (OTCMKTS:DMYIU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DMYIU opened at $10.85 on Tuesday.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

There is no company description available for dMY Technology Group III Inc

