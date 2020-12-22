DMM: Governance (DMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

