Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DISCK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

