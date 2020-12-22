Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00141249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00724927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00166672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106971 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

