DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $451,009.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $451,009.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00454075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.01679920 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.