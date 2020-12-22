Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $701,987.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00665737 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.