Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Diamond S Shipping worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.