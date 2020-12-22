Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

