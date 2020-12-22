Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.28 ($53.27).

FRA DPW opened at €39.79 ($46.81) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.21. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

