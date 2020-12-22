Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DESP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP opened at $12.04 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.