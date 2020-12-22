Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 18,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $392.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.93. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

