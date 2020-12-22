Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $263.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.21.

NYSE DE opened at $267.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

