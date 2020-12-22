DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $160,655.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017871 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,401,427 coins and its circulating supply is 53,986,760 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

