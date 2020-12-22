DECENT Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $302,575.63 and approximately $509.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00043449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

