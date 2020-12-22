DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.73. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,101 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 443,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

