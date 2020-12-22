DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $115.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

