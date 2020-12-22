Dave Girouard Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

About Upstart

