Databroker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,443.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,443.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

