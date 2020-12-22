DATA (DTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $550,530.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, DATA has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $550,530.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00357502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

