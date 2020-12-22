Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.92 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,476,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

