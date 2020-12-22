DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.64 million and $176,452.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.70 or 0.99805213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00054882 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

