Daniel Bazarko Sells 24,066 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.