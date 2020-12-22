Daniel Bazarko Sells 24,066 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

